Next FHSU President announced May 2, 2014 Campus News, News In a special meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents on the campus of Fort Hays State University, the Board announced Mirta Martin will be the next president at FHSU. Martin was the second candidate announced during the search to replace President Ed Hammond, who will resign his post in June. Read about Martin here. See the Martin press conference here. More information will be available as the story develops.