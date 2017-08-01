This Day In History — Video Killed The Radio Star

August 01

1790
The first U.S. census was completed, showing a population of 3,929,214 people.

1876
Colorado became the 38th state in the United States.

1936
Adolf Hitler presided over the opening of the Berlin Olympic Games.

1946
President Truman signed the congressional acts that established the Atomic Energy Commission and the Fulbright Scholarship program.

1981
MTV made its debut at 12:01 AM. The first video shown was Video Killed the Radio Star by the Buggles.

Birthdays

Herman Melville

1819–91, American author, born in New York City.

Considered one of the great American writers and a major figure in world literature.

Claudius I

Roman Emperor (10)

Jean Baptiste Lamarck

naturalist (1744)

William Clark

explorer (1770)

Francis Scott Key

author of national anthem (1779)

Maria Mitchell

astronomer (1818)

Yves Saint Laurent

fashion designer (1936)

Jerry Garcia

musician (1942)

