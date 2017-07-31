This Day In History — Earth Meets the Moon

July 31

1498

Columbus arrived at the island of Trinidad.

1777

The Marquis de Lafayette became a major-general in the American Continental Army.

1790

The first U.S. patent was issued to Samuel Hopkins of Vermont for a process of making fertilizer.

1875

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, died in Tennessee.

1954

Mount Godwin-Austen (K2), the world’s second-highest peak, was climbed for the first time, by an Italian team led by Ardito Desio.

1964

The U.S. space probe Ranger 7 transmitted pictures of the Moon’s surface.

Birthdays

J. K. Rowling

1965–, writer

S. S. Kresge

merchant, philanthropist (1867)

Jean Dubuffet

painter and sculptor (1901)

Milton Friedman

economist (1912)

Whitney M. Young, Jr.

social reformer (1921)

Wesley Snipes

actor, producer (1962)