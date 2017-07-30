This Day In History — Birthday of Henry Ford
July 30
1619
The first legislative assembly in English North America convened in Jamestown, Va.
1729
The U.S. city of Baltimore was founded.
1932
The tenth modern Olympic Games opened in Los Angeles.
1945
The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sank within 15 minutes. It was one of the greatest naval losses of World War II, resulting in the deaths of nearly 900 men.
1956
The phrase “In God We Trust” was adopted as the U.S. national motto.
1965
President Lyndon Johnson signed the Medicare Bill into law.
1975
Former Teamsters union president James Hoffa was reported missing. Many suspect he was murdered, though his remains have never been found.
1980
The Republic of Vanuatu, formerly known as the New Hebrides, gained its independence from France and Britain.
2002
Lisa Leslie became the first woman to dunk in a professional basketball game.
2012
620 million people were without power in India, the worst power outage in world history.
Birthdays
Henry Ford
1863–1947, American industrialist, pioneer automobile manufacturer, b. Dearborn, Mich.
Emily Brontë
author (1818)
Thorstein Veblen
economist (1857)
Casey Stengel
baseball player and manager (1891)
Henry Moore
sculptor (1898)
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Governor of California, actor (1947)
Lisa Kudrow
actress (1963)