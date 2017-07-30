This Day In History — Birthday of Henry Ford

July 30

1619

The first legislative assembly in English North America convened in Jamestown, Va.

1729

The U.S. city of Baltimore was founded.

1932

The tenth modern Olympic Games opened in Los Angeles.

1945

The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sank within 15 minutes. It was one of the greatest naval losses of World War II, resulting in the deaths of nearly 900 men.

1956

The phrase “In God We Trust” was adopted as the U.S. national motto.

1965

President Lyndon Johnson signed the Medicare Bill into law.

1975

Former Teamsters union president James Hoffa was reported missing. Many suspect he was murdered, though his remains have never been found.

1980

The Republic of Vanuatu, formerly known as the New Hebrides, gained its independence from France and Britain.

2002

Lisa Leslie became the first woman to dunk in a professional basketball game.

2012

620 million people were without power in India, the worst power outage in world history.

Birthdays

Henry Ford

1863–1947, American industrialist, pioneer automobile manufacturer, b. Dearborn, Mich.

Emily Brontë

author (1818)

Thorstein Veblen

economist (1857)

Casey Stengel

baseball player and manager (1891)

Henry Moore

sculptor (1898)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Governor of California, actor (1947)

Lisa Kudrow

actress (1963)