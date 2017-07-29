This Day In History — NASA Created

July 29

1890

Artist Vincent van Gogh died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auvers, France.

1958

President Eisenhower signed the congressional act that created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was authorized by Congress.

1968

In Humanae Vitae (of Human Life), Pope Paul VI reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s prohibition on artificial methods of birth control.

1981

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, married Lady Diana Spencer.

2003

Red sox switch hitter Bill Mueller became the first baseball player to hit grand slam home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game.

Birthdays

Dag Hammarskjold

1905–61, Swedish statesman, secretary-general of the United Nations (1953–61).

Alexis de Tocqueville

writer (1805)

Booth Tarkington

author (1869)

Benito Mussolini

dictator (1883)

Nancy Landon Kassebaum

senator (1932)

Elizabeth Hanford Dole

public official (1936)

Peter Jennings

news anchor (1938)

Ken Burns

documentary filmmaker (1953)