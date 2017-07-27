Residential Life Seeking Move-In Day Volunteers

Courtesy of FHSU Admissions Staff

It is that time of year again! Move-in day is just around the corner. We are looking for faculty and staff volunteers who are willing to welcome our new FHSU Tigers to campus.

On August 16, from 8am to Noon, the students who are involved in a learning community, Honors College, Tiger Village (Themed Housing) or living in the Dane G. Hansen Scholarship Hall will be moving in. The remaining students will be moving in on August 17, from 8am to Noon.

If you are available to volunteer with one of these move-in days, please RSVP by completing this form: https://goo.gl/forms/2VG05uJBKTR4jM7F3. Volunteer job duties may consist of putting on Tiger license plates, handing out water, directing traffic, helping students move-in, etc. You will be notified of your job duties once you check in at the volunteer table. Thank you!

If you have any additional questions please contact Janna Wilkinson (jlwilkinson@fhsu.edu or x4495).