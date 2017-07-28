FHSU Alumni Association to offer Rockies and Royals Alumni Nights

Fort Hays State University Alumni and baseball fans alike will be offered two opportunities to enjoy the “big league” experience as FHSU’s Alumni Association will be hosting “Tiger Outings” with the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals.

In what will be the first ever “FHSU Day at the Rockies,” on Sunday, August 20, Tiger alumni and friends will be able to enjoy drinks, food, friends, and fun prior to watching “America’s Pastime” at one of Major League Baseball’s most picturesque parks, Coors Field. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. across the street from the ballpark. at Blake Street Tavern, which will feature their popular Backyard Barbecue Buffet to go along with a number of family-friendly games including shuffleboard, ping pong and darts, to name a few.

Then, at 1:10 attendees will make their way to Coors Field to watch the Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers. The day will be hosted by FHSU Alumni, Virgil ’81 and Diane (Pfeifer) Scott ’88,’90. To register, go to http://www.goforthaysstate.com/s/947/redesign/index.aspx?sid=947&gid=1&pgid=4552&cid=7316&ecid=7316&crid=0&calpgid=13&calcid=664.

Deadline to register for “FHSU Day at the Rockies” is August 8, 2017.

Not to leave out the Royals fans, the third annual “FHSU Tiger Night Out at the Royals” will take place on August 30th at 7:15 as Kansas City takes on the Tampa Bay Rays. “FHSU Tiger Night at the Royals is hosted by Tiger Alumni Pam (Schlaefli) ’90 and Steve Pearson.

More details and registration information can be found at http://www.goforthaysstate.com/s/947/redesign/index.aspx?sid=947&gid=1&pgid=4530&cid=7283&ecid=7283&crid=0&calpgid=13&calcid=664.

Registration closes on August 15, 2017, for “FHSU Tiger Night Out at the Royals.”