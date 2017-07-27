Hays Police Department to Host Community Night Out

Courtesy of Hays Police Department

On Friday, August 4, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hays Aquatic Park, the Hays Police Department will be hosting our 2nd annual Community Night Out with FREE admission to swim. FREE hotdogs & hamburgers will also be served for the first 1,000 people in attendance.

The Hays Police Department Community Night Out is an annual event that promotes a police-community partnership in an effort to make our community a safer and better place to live. It also gives us the opportunity to say “thank you” for the community’s support of the Hays Police Department. We know that by working together we can make a difference.

The Hays Police Department would like to thank our sponsors that helped make this event possible: Fraternal Order of Police Hays Lodge 48, Pepsi, Phaze 2, Walmart, Nex-Tech and the Hays Recreation Commission.

Join the Hays Police Department for some community fun August 4th at the Hays Aquatic Park.