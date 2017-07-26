Upcoming Interview for Candidate of Faculty Development Coordinator

The search committee for the position of Faculty Development Coordinator will be scheduling an on-campus interview for one candidate next week. During this time, the candidate will be required to do a presentation on the theme stated below. This presentation is open to students, faculty, and staff of FHSU. Below shows the selected date, time, and location for this candidate’s presentation.

Candidate #1: Tuesday, August 1; Tomanek Hall 161 – 10:00am to 11:00am

Presentation Theme: Faculty will often request professional development opportunities; yet, when the team at their teaching and learning center provide those opportunities, sessions are poorly attended. This isn’t surprising. Faculty are busy, and many demands are placed on their time. Even offering multiple sessions at various times doesn’t seem to work. Please present a strategy you have used, or would like to use, that would solve this problem.