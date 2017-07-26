This Day In History — Moves Like Jagger
July 26
1788
New York became the 11th state in the United States.
1847
Liberia became Africa’s first republic.
1908
The Office of the Chief Examiner, which in 1935 became the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was created.
1947
President Harry S Truman signed the National Security Act, creating the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1952
Argentina’s first lady, Eva Peron, died in Buenos Aires at age 33.
1953
Fidel Castro was among a group of rebelling anti-Batistas who unsuccessfully attacked an army barracks.
Birthdays
Mick Jagger
musician (1943)
George Bernard Shaw
1856–1950, Irish playwright and critic.
Serge Koussevitzky
conductor (1874)
Carl Jung
Psychiatrist (1875)
Aldous Huxley
author (1894)
Salvador Allende
president of Chile (1908)
Stanley Kubrick
filmmaker (1928)
Charlotte Beers
advertising executive (1935)
Helen Mirren
actress (1945)
Kevin Spacey
actor, director (1959)
Sandra Bullock
actress (1964)