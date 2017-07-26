This Day In History — Moves Like Jagger

July 26

1788

New York became the 11th state in the United States.

1847

Liberia became Africa’s first republic.

1908

The Office of the Chief Examiner, which in 1935 became the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was created.

1947

President Harry S Truman signed the National Security Act, creating the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

1952

Argentina’s first lady, Eva Peron, died in Buenos Aires at age 33.

1953

Fidel Castro was among a group of rebelling anti-Batistas who unsuccessfully attacked an army barracks.

Birthdays

Mick Jagger

musician (1943)

George Bernard Shaw

1856–1950, Irish playwright and critic.

Serge Koussevitzky

conductor (1874)

Carl Jung

Psychiatrist (1875)

Aldous Huxley

author (1894)

Salvador Allende

president of Chile (1908)

Stanley Kubrick

filmmaker (1928)

Charlotte Beers

advertising executive (1935)

Helen Mirren

actress (1945)

Kevin Spacey

actor, director (1959)

Sandra Bullock

actress (1964)