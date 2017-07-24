Billy Sims BBQ Opening First Restaurant in Northwest Kansas

Courtesy of Billy Sims BBQ Company

(TULSA, Okla.) July 2017 – Barbecue lovers in Northwest Kansas no longer have to travel the state to enjoy Billy Sims BBQ. The leading barbecue franchise will open in Hays, Kan., on Thursday, July 27 at 4310 Vine Street. This is the seventh Billy Sims BBQ to open in Kansas, making it one of the fastest growing states for the barbecue brand.

Restaurant founder and legendary football player Billy Sims will be at the restaurant all day on July 28 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29. Billy will be available to meet guests and sign autographs.

Billy Sims BBQ’s extensive menu includes nine meats, including favorites such as ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey and even Bologna! All meats are smoked daily over Pecan wood in the restaurants. Completing the lineup are traditional sides with a twist, such as baked potato salad and a mustard-based potato salad, freshly smoked corn, coleslaw, baked beans with pulled pork, green beans with bacon, and entrée size salads with fresh vegetables. All Billy Sims BBQ restaurants showcase the smoker in the front of the restaurant with a strategically placed cutting station, which shows guests that meats are pulled right off the smoker and freshly sliced prior to serving.

“We have enjoyed tremendous growth in the past few years and much of that is owed to our success in Kansas,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. “We’ve wanted to reach the Northwest part of the state for some time, and now we can introduce Kansans in the Hays area to our menu and great barbecue.”

The Hays, Kan., restaurant is owned by franchisee David Dunn. This is David’s third Billy Sims BBQ restaurant to open in the past month and his eighth location for the growing barbecue franchise. He previously opened in Overland Park, Kan., in June and an Edgewater, Co., location earlier this month.

Founded by University of Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims and co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson, the popular Billy Sims BBQ brand has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years as BBQ enthusiasts embrace its special proprietary recipes and processes for preparing and smoking beef, pork, and more. The restaurant chain first began operation in 2004, franchising in 2009, and diners now enjoy over 50 locations across six states.

Named a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2016 and 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business, Billy Sims BBQ is consistently ranked highly by franchisees for its leadership, training and operations support, financial performance and general satisfaction. For more information on Billy Sims BBQ, visit www.billysimsbbq.com.

