FHSU Department of Applied Technology to host Auction

On Monday, August 7, Fort Hays State University’s Department of Applied Technology will be hosting a large machinery auction in the Woods/Plastics and Metals Labs at Davis Hall. Sale items will include Milling Machines, Jointers, Planners, Saws, Lathes, Grinders, Sanders, Drill Presses, and other miscellaneous hardware. The full list of sale items can be found here.

Any interested parties may view the items being placed for sale in the days leading up to the auction. Buyers are asked to go to Davis Hall anytime from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Buyers are also asked to call the Applied Technology office to set up an advanced viewing. The office can be reached at 785-628-4211.

The event’s sale bill can be found here.

Purchases must be paid with check or cash on August 7 and a sales tax of 8.75 percent will be applied to all purchases (unless proof of tax exemption is provided).

Purchased items must be removed from Davis Hall by the buyer by 4:00 p.m. on August 10 and must bring proof of payment and itemized receipt to remove purchased items.