Office of Transition and Student Conduct Seeks Mentors

The Office of Transition & Student Conduct is recruiting faculty & staff volunteers, who were first-generation college students themselves, to mentor a new, incoming, first-year or transfer student first-generation college student as part of the award-winning Lighthouse Project First-Generation College Student Transition Program.

A first-generation college student is defined as “a student for whom neither parent attained a baccalaureate degree” (Ward, Siegel, & Davenport, 2012, p. 3). If you were a first-generation college student and would be interested in mentoring 1 new first-year or transfer first-generation college student, simply e-mail blbruner@fhsu.edu.