FHSU’s Society for Human Resource Management recognized as outstanding student chapter

Courtesy of FHSU University Relations and Marketing

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State University chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management recently received an Outstanding Student Chapter Award from the national organization.

FHSU was one of 20 schools to receive the honor, which is earned by completing a variety of activities to earn points. Activities include chapter operations, fundraising, legislative advocacy, hosting and attending seminars and conferences, interacting with other SHRM chapters and participating in internships.

SHRM is the world’s largest human resource professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries. The society provides resources serving the needs of HR professionals and advancing the practice of human resource management.