This Day In History — Birthday of Amelia Earhart
July 24
1847
Brigham Young and the first members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) arrived at the Great Salt Lake.
1862
Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, died in Kinderhook, N.Y.
1866
Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.
1937
Charges against five black men accused of raping two white women in the Scottsboro case were dropped.
1974
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over White House tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.
2002
Nine coal miners were trapped in a mine in Pennsylvania. All were rescued three days later.
Birthdays
Amelia Earhart
1897–1937, American aviator, born in Atchison, Kansas.
Simon Bolivar
liberator (1783)
Alexandre Dumas
novelist (1802)
Bella Abzug
Congresswoman (1920)
Jennifer Lopez
actress (1969)