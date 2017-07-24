This Day In History — Birthday of Amelia Earhart

July 24

1847

Brigham Young and the first members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) arrived at the Great Salt Lake.

1862

Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, died in Kinderhook, N.Y.

1866

Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.

1937

Charges against five black men accused of raping two white women in the Scottsboro case were dropped.

1974

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over White House tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.

2002

Nine coal miners were trapped in a mine in Pennsylvania. All were rescued three days later.

Birthdays

Amelia Earhart

1897–1937, American aviator, born in Atchison, Kansas.

Simon Bolivar

liberator (1783)

Alexandre Dumas

novelist (1802)

Bella Abzug

Congresswoman (1920)

Jennifer Lopez

actress (1969)