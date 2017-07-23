This Day In History — Revolution in Egypt

July 23

1829

William Burt patented a forerunner of the typewriter.

1885

Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died at Mount McGregor, N.Y., at age 63.

1914

Austria and Hungary issued an ultimatum to Serbia after the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, precipitating World War I.

1945

Vichy government leader Marshal Henri Petain went on trial for treason.

1952

Revolution erupted in Egypt as the military took power in a bloodless coup. The following year the monarchy was abolished and, for the first time since the pharaohs, Egypt was again ruled by Egyptians.

1995

The Hale-Bopp comet was discovered by Alan Hale and Thomas Bopp.

1997

Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic was sworn in as president of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

2011

Groundbreaking singer Amy Winehouse died.

Birthdays

Haile Selassie

1892–1975, emperor of Ethiopia (1930–74).

Jane Long

early settler in Texas (1798)

Raymond Chandler

author (1888)

Anthony McLeod Kennedy

associate justice (1936)