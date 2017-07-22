This Day In History – “The Land” is Founded

July 22

1796

Cleveland, Ohio, was founded by Gen. Moses Cleaveland.

1933

Wiley Post became the first person to fly solo around the world.

1934

John Dillinger was shot to death outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater.

1937

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “court packing” scheme was rejected by the U.S. Senate.

1975

Congress restored Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s U.S. citizenship.

1990

Greg LeMond won his third Tour de France. A Minnesota native, Lemond was the first American to win the great French cycling race.

2003

Saddam Hussein’s sons, Uday and Ousay, were killed in a firefight.

2013

Prince George of Cambridge is born. He is the first child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Birthdays

Gregor Mendel

1822–84, Austrian monk noted for his experimental work on heredity.

Emma Lazarus

poet and essayist (1849)

Edward Hopper

artist (1882)

Stephen Vincent Benét

author (1898)

Amy Vanderbilt

journalist, author (1908)

Oscar de la Renta

fashion designer (1932)