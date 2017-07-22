This Day In History – “The Land” is Founded
July 22
1796
Cleveland, Ohio, was founded by Gen. Moses Cleaveland.
1933
Wiley Post became the first person to fly solo around the world.
1934
John Dillinger was shot to death outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater.
1937
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “court packing” scheme was rejected by the U.S. Senate.
1975
Congress restored Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s U.S. citizenship.
1990
Greg LeMond won his third Tour de France. A Minnesota native, Lemond was the first American to win the great French cycling race.
2003
Saddam Hussein’s sons, Uday and Ousay, were killed in a firefight.
2013
Prince George of Cambridge is born. He is the first child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Birthdays
Gregor Mendel
1822–84, Austrian monk noted for his experimental work on heredity.
Emma Lazarus
poet and essayist (1849)
Edward Hopper
artist (1882)
Stephen Vincent Benét
author (1898)
Amy Vanderbilt
journalist, author (1908)
Oscar de la Renta
fashion designer (1932)