FHSU professor elected as president of the Sustainable Development Division of IISE

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University’s Dr. Greg Weisenborn, associate professor of management, was recently elected as president of the Sustainable Development Division of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE).

Weisenborn was recognized for his contribution toward advancing the knowledge and practice of sustainability in the fields of industrial engineering and operations management. Weisenborn also received the third “Excellence in Teaching Sustainability” award for 2016 at the annual IIE Conference in Anaheim, California. He is an active member of the Sustainability Task Force and the Food and Hunger Initiatives Committee at FHSU.

The mission of the IISE Sustainable Development Division is to advance the general welfare of humankind by applying the resources and creative abilities of the industrial engineering profession to the development of sustainable societies.

The division has a total of 2,341 members, including 1,802 students, and supports student interests in sustainable development and operations management. The FHSU Department of Management supports campus sustainability efforts through academic programs, student life and research.

For more information about the division, visit [www.iise.org/details.aspx?id=35381]www.iise.org/details.aspx?id=35381.

For more information about the Department of Management at FHSU, visit http://www.fhsu.edu/management/.