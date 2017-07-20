This Day In History — Man on the Moon

July 20

1810

Colombia declared independence from Spain.

1881

Fugitive Sioux Indian leader Sitting Bull surrendered to federal troops.

1951

King Abdullah I of Jordan was assassinated.

1960

Sirima Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) became the world’s first woman prime minister.

1969

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong was the first man to walk on the Moon.

1985

Treasure hunters found the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha, which sank off the coast of Key West, Fla., in 1622 during a hurricane. The ship contained over $400 million in coins and silver ingots.

Birthdays

Sir Edmund Hillary

1919–2008, New Zealand mountain climber and explorer.

Petrarch

poet and humanist (1304)

Elliot Lee Richardson

government official (1920)

Cormac McCarthy

novelist (1933)

Natalie Wood

actress (1938)

Carlos Santana

musician (1947)