Bickle Family Donates One Million to FHSU Journey Campaign

FHSU announced today that Don and Chris Bickle have made a one million dollar donation to the Journey Campaign. The Bickles’ gift will impact all four aspects of the Journey Campaign: academics, scholarships, athletics, and student life. The Bickles have been a huge part of the university for many years, from giving generous gifts to attending numerous campus events they are a pillar of the FHSU community.

“This wonderful gift is an investment in our students and will be key to drive innovative programming, to assist with recruitment and retention, and most importantly the graduation of our students” said Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Joey Linn at today’s press conference “This gift will also provide many valuable resources, for many years to come, as it will support programming in the future Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success”

Interim president Dr. Andy Tompkins also spoke at the press conference, stating “These press conferences are a celebration of gift, giver, and legacy; all in support of this great University and its students.” Dr. Tompkins recognized the Bickles as the “quintessential role models for philanthropic giving” saying “They not only want to give to the university, but they want to find new and meaningful ways to keep supporting the university, they have discovered what I call ‘the joy of giving.’”