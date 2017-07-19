This Day In History — Women’s Rights Meet and Met
July 19
1848
The first women’s rights convention, called by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia C. Mott, was held in Seneca Falls, New York.
1870
The Franco-Prussian war began.
1941
Winston Churchill was the first to use the two-finger “V is for Victory” sign.
1966
Fifty year-old singer Frank Sinatra married 21-year-old actress Mia Farrow.
1984
Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman nominated for the vice-presidency by a major political party.
1993
President Clinton announced the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy regarding gays in the military.
Birthdays
Edgar Degas
Pronunciation: [Eler´ zhermaN´ edgär´ dugä´] 1834–1917, French painter and sculptor, born in Paris; son of a banker.
Muhammad ibn al-Bukhari
scholar (810)
Samuel Colt
inventor (1814)
Mary Ann Bickerdyke
nurse (1817)