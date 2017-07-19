This Day In History — Women’s Rights Meet and Met

July 19

1848

The first women’s rights convention, called by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia C. Mott, was held in Seneca Falls, New York.

1870

The Franco-Prussian war began.

1941

Winston Churchill was the first to use the two-finger “V is for Victory” sign.

1966

Fifty year-old singer Frank Sinatra married 21-year-old actress Mia Farrow.

1984

Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman nominated for the vice-presidency by a major political party.

1993

President Clinton announced the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy regarding gays in the military.

Birthdays

Edgar Degas

Pronunciation: [Eler´ zhermaN´ edgär´ dugä´] 1834–1917, French painter and sculptor, born in Paris; son of a banker.

Muhammad ibn al-Bukhari

scholar (810)

Samuel Colt

inventor (1814)

Mary Ann Bickerdyke

nurse (1817)