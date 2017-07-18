Grant Holmes Named to NABC Honors for 2016-17 Season

Courtesy of FHSU Athletics Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State’s Grant Holmes was named to the NABC Honors Court for the 2016-17, recognition for men’s basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. To receive the honor, an individual must be academically in their junior or senior year, while also holding a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher. Students must also have at least one full year of attendance at their current institution.

Holmes currently holds a 3.2 cumulative GPA as a Marketing major at Fort Hays State. Though he’s attended FHSU for three years, he just completed his sophomore season in eligibility on the basketball floor. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last year for the Tigers, playing in 27 contests.

Below is a link to the NABC Honors Court for the 2016-17 season.

NABC Honors Court Release