FHSU Men’s Golf Adds Four

Courtesy of FHSU Athletics

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State head men’s golf coach Seth Kincaid has announced the signing of four players for the 2017-18 season. Kincaid’s first recruiting class includes one freshman and three transfers.

“I’m very excited about our incoming class for next season,” said Kincaid. “These four young men have proven that they can compete at a high level on the course and have excelled in the classroom. Adding this group to our existing squad gives us a great chance to be competitive this season and in the future.”

Reese Emert is the lone freshman in this year’s class, heading to Hays after a successful career at Topeka Seaman High School in Topeka, Kan. Emert was a two-time 5A regional champion, earning all-city and all-league honors as a senior after winning the Topeka City Championship. He earned three letters for the Vikings, qualifying for the state tournament all three years.

Mac McNish joins the Tigers after two seasons at the junior college ranks. A Hutchinson, Kan. native, McNish started his career at Garden City Community College before transferring to Hutchinson Community College as a sophomore, helping the Broncbusters and Blue Dragons to Nationals in each season. He was named KJCCCA honorable mention All-Conference as a freshman at GCCC. McNish had a successful high school career at Buhler High School in Buhler, Kan., culminating with a team and individual 4A state title in 2015. He qualified for state two times, helping the Crusaders to a runner-up finish as a junior.

Luke Russell comes to FHSU after two seasons at Garden City Community College. The Leavenworth, Kan. native helped the Broncbusters earn a spot in the NJCAA national tournament both seasons. Russell twice earned second team All-District III honors. He qualified for state four times, including three trips while attending Lansing High School, finishing as high as eighth as a junior.

Connor Schultz will compete as a junior for the Tigers next season after spending last season at Ottawa University. A native of Garden City, Kan., he earned a spot on the KCAC All-Tournament team after firing a 3-under 69 in the first round, breaking the single-round school record. Off the course, Schultz was named a KCAC Scholar Athlete while helping the Braves earn the 2017 KCAC Team of Character award. He began his collegiate career by playing one season at Garden City Community College. Schultz was a two-time state qualifier at Garden City High School.