FHSU Recognized For Online Master’s Program

Fort Hays State University’s Online Master’s Program in History has received some national recognition from Grad School Hub, which is a resource whose goal is to help students find and attend the best graduate school program’s for their needs. Grad School Hub released a list of 25 institutions with the most affordable online master’s degree in history programs.

The list was compiled by reviewing 79 accredited colleges and universities listed by the National Center for Education Statistics that offered online master’s in history or other similar programs. Grad School Hub then further examined the schools’ rankings received from major publications such as U.S. News and World Report. They then organized the schools which received national rankings and listed them by their affordability.

FHSU and its online master’s in history program was at the top of the list, which can be viewed here.

This isn’t the first time FHSU’s Virtual College has been recognized, however. In fact, numerous other sources have also ranked FHSU VC as one of the best online programs in the country. We’ve compiled a list of some of the highest honors the Virtual College has received below!

Best Colleges rates FHSU VC as the #1 online program in the state of Kansas (19th in the nation) and also names it as one of its 14 “gold” Schools of Distinction.

Non Profit Colleges Online ranks FHSU’s online Masters of Liberal Arts degree as the #1 overall program.

College Choice puts the VC’s liberal arts program at #7 on it’s list of top programs and ranks both the undergrad and graduate programs as the 5th most affordable overall.

Edudemic puts the FHSU online program as the 10th most affordable in the nation.

Best Masters Programs places FHSU’s online counseling program as the 15th overall.

Get Educated places FHSU as the most affordable online program overall citing the following masters degrees as the most affordable: criminal justice, public health, healthcare, education, education and leadership, leadership, education and instructional technology, human resources, management, nursing.

Super Scholar places FHSU at #12 out of 50 universities for best online MBA programs. FHSU’s online bachelor of business program also made it to #18 on Super Scholar’s list of top 50 undergraduate business degrees.

These groups rate and rank online colleges based on their cost and credibility. Based on information that is publicly available, they are able to create reliable reports that lead to student satisfaction for their higher education careers.

To learn more about the Virtual College and get a full list of their accolades, visit them on the FHSU website!