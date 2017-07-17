This Day In History — The Happiest Place on Earth Opens

July 17

1821

Spain ceded Florida to the United States.

1898

Spain surrendered to the United States at Santiago, Cuba, ending the Spanish-American War.

1917

The British royal family changed its name from the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor amid anti-German senitment during World War I.

1938

“Wrong Way Corrigan” took off from New York, purportedly aiming for California and landing in Ireland.

1945

President Harry Truman, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet at the opening of the Potsdam Conference.

1955

Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Calif.

1975

The American Apollo and Soviet Soyuz spacecraft linked up for the first time.

1998

The last Russian Czar Nicholas II was buried 80 years after he and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.

Birthdays

Elbridge Gerry

Pronunciation: [ger´E] 1744–1814, American statesman, Vice President of the United States, born in Marblehead, Mass.

John Jacob Astor

merchant (1763)

Erle Stanley Gardner

detective-story writer (1889)

Berenice Abbott

photographer (1898)

Donald Sutherland

actor (1934)