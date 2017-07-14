Dr. Justin Greenleaf to Offer Workshop on Time Management

For those who struggle with staying organized and managing time effectively in their studies or in the workplace, Fort Hays State University will be offering a Time Management workshop to boost individuals’ time management skills.

FHSU Assistant Professor of Leadership Studies, Dr. Justin Greenleaf, will be facilitating a training workshop that aims to assist participants with using their time effectively and productively. The workshop will teach participants how to plan and control how they spend the hours in the day accomplishing goals and tasks, rather than procrastinating and using poor organization skills. Dr. Greenleaf will review several components, including dealing with work interruptions, how to create and maintain a strong scheduling abilities, the seven keys for time management, and creating organizational and personal goals.

Dr. Greenleaf, who is a 2003 graduate of FHSU, will present on Tuesday, July 25 in Memorial Union’s Stouffer Lounge. The workshop will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Registration details can be found at http://www.fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/Time-Management/. FHSU employees’ registration fees are covered through the office of the Vice President on campus while non-campus employees will be charged $119 for the workshop.

Registration for Dr. Greenleaf’s time management workshop closes on July 19. For additional information or questions regarding registration, please contact Sabrina William at (785) 628-4124 or slwilliam@fhsu.edu.