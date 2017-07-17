Slime Time Hits Forsyth Library

If you or your child grew up watching Nickelodeon, chances are a fair few “slimings” have run across your television set. The green goo made Nickelodeon’s programming unique and memorable, and now area residents have the opportunity to learn how the viscous material is made.

On Thursday, July 20th, FHSU Forsyth Library and the Science and Mathematics Education Institue will be hosting “Slime Time” in Forsyth Library’s Marketplace Room 060. Those who attend will learn anything and everything there is to know about slime, including the science behind the creation of slime. After learning the how and why behind slime, patrons will get their hands dirty, so to speak, and make the slime themselves.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Parental accompaniment it required for children under the age of 10 and there is a suggested $2.00 donation fee per participant.