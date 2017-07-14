This Day In History — Vive la France!

July 14

1789

The storming and destruction of Bastille marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

1798

Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a crime to publish false, scandalous, or malicious writing about the U.S. government.

1881

Billy the Kid was shot by Sheriff Pat Garrett in New Mexico.

1921

In one of the most controversial cases in U.S. history, anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were convicted of two murders and sentenced to death.

1933

In Germany, all political parties except the Nazi party were outlawed.

1946

Dr. Spock’s Common Sense Book of Baby & Child Care was published.

1958

A military coup overthrew the monarchy in Iraq, killing King Faisal II. General Abdul Karim Kassem becomes Iraq’s leader.

Birthdays

Woody Guthrie

1912–1967, American folk singer, guitarist, and composer, born in Okemah, Oklahoma.

James McNeill Whistler

painter (1834)

Emmeline Pankhurst

woman suffragist. (1858)

Gertrude Bell

traveler, author, and government official (1868)

Gerald R. Ford

former president (1913)

Ingmar Bergman

director (1918)

Maulana Karenga

scholar (1941)

Matthew Fox

actor (1966)