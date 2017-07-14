This Day In History — Vive la France!
July 14
1789
The storming and destruction of Bastille marked the beginning of the French Revolution.
1798
Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a crime to publish false, scandalous, or malicious writing about the U.S. government.
1881
Billy the Kid was shot by Sheriff Pat Garrett in New Mexico.
1921
In one of the most controversial cases in U.S. history, anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were convicted of two murders and sentenced to death.
1933
In Germany, all political parties except the Nazi party were outlawed.
1946
Dr. Spock’s Common Sense Book of Baby & Child Care was published.
1958
A military coup overthrew the monarchy in Iraq, killing King Faisal II. General Abdul Karim Kassem becomes Iraq’s leader.
Birthdays
Woody Guthrie
1912–1967, American folk singer, guitarist, and composer, born in Okemah, Oklahoma.
James McNeill Whistler
painter (1834)
Emmeline Pankhurst
woman suffragist. (1858)
Gertrude Bell
traveler, author, and government official (1868)
Gerald R. Ford
former president (1913)
Ingmar Bergman
director (1918)
Maulana Karenga
scholar (1941)
Matthew Fox
actor (1966)