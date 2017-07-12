Hays Public Library Hosts Events For All Ages

Courtesy of Hays Public Library

Kansas Room Photo Scavenger Hunt:

July 3rd- August 1st

July 3rd to August 1st . Go out and get your shutterbug on! Put your mind and your camera skills to the test with the Kansas Room Phot Scavenger Hunt. Stop by the library and grab your clue sheet. Clue sheets are available in the Kansas Room and Adult Desk at the Hays public library or on our website under the Kansas Room tab. Each sheet contains 10 clues that will lead you to 10 locations within Hays. Take a picture at each location and send all photos to the Kansas Room Librarian, Marrissa, at mlamer@hayspublib.org , you can also have the pictures developed and submit them in person. All of those that submit a photo will receive a free tumbler for participating. Each photo that is submitted will enter you in the grand prize drawing. The grand prize is a gift card bouquet! Gift cards will be from local businesses here in Hays. This contest will run from. Go out and get your shutterbug on!

Downtown History Tours

Friday, July 14th, 2017

6:30 p.m.

Join the staff of the Hays Public Library for a walk through time. Discover the secrets of the buildings we pass by daily, and learn about the founding fathers and mothers of Hays. Library staff will be leading guided tours through downtown Hays starting at 6:30 p.m. in front of the library main entrance. The tours will contain 8 stops and plenty of fresh information for a new tour experience. This event is hosted by the Adult Department and is open to all ages. There is no charge for this event and water will be provided.

Snake Day

Monday, July 17th, 2017

6:00 p.m.

Are you curious about things that slither through the grass? Do you have a fascination for all things scaly? If so please join the Hays Public Library for Snake Day Monday, July 17th at 6:00 p.m. in the Gallery Room of the library. The Sternberg Museum of Natural History will be presenting over the snakes of Kansas. There will be snake themed crafts and snacks provided. This event is free and open to all ages. Whether tall or small we hope to see you slithering on in Monday evening.

Lego Movie and Ice Cream Bar

Friday, July 24th, 2017

4:00 p.m.

Beat the heat with a cool treat! The Hays Public Library is hosting an ice cream bar and showing the Lego Movie in the Gallery Room of the library on Friday, July 24th at 4:00 p.m. This event is free of charge and open to all ages. Bring your friends, family, roommates, or the kids you babysit for an afternoon filled with strawberry, vanilla, and unikitty.