This Day In History — Actor Extraordinaire, Harrison Ford, Is Born

July 13

1793

French revolutionary Jean Paul Marat was stabbed to death in his bath by royalist sympathizer Charlotte Corday.

1863

The draft riots, protesting unfair conscription in the Civil War, began in New York City.

1865

P. T. Barnum’s American Museum, which had featured Tom Thumb and the original Siamese twins Chang and Eng, was destroyed by fire.

1930

The first World Cup soccer competition began in Montevideo, Uruguay.

1943

The Battle of Kursk, the largest tank battle in history—involving some 6,000 tanks, 2,000,000 troops, and 4,000 aircraft—ended in German defeat.

1977

A 25-hour blackout hit New York City, engendering widespread rioting and looting.

2003

Iraq’s interim governing council was inaugurated.

Birthdays

July 13

Harrison Ford

1942– Actor, born in Chicago.

Nathan Bedford Forrest

general (1821)

Isaac Babel

writer (1894)

Wole Soyinka

playwright, poet, novelist, essayist, and political activist (1934)

Patrick Stewart

director (1940)

Cameron Crowe

director, screenwriter (1957)