This Day In History — History on the Presidential Ticket

July 12

1543

England’s King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.

1690

Protestant William of Orange defeated Roman Catholic James II at the Battle of the Boyne in Ireland.

1862

Congress authorized the Medal of Honor.

1960

The first Etch-A-Sketch went on sale.

1979

Kiribati, formerly the Gilbert Islands, gained its independence from the United Kingdom.

1984

Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale announced his choice of running-mate, Geraldine Ferraro; Ferraro is first woman to run for vice president on a major party ticket.

Birthdays

Henry David Thoreau

1817–62, American author and naturalist, born in Concord, Massachusetts, graduate of Harvard, 1837.

Josiah Wedgwood

potter (1730)

George Eastman

inventor, industrialist (1854)

Amedeo Modigliani

painter (1884)

Pablo Neruda

poet, diplomat (1904)

Andrew Wyeth

painter (1917)

Bill Cosby

comedian (1937)

Kristi Yamaguchi

figure skater (1971)

Malala Yousafzai

peace activist (1997)