This Day In History — Looney Tunes Loss
July 10
1890
Wyoming became the 44th state in the United States.
1940
The Battle of Britain began.
1951
Armistice talks to end the Korean War began at Kaesong.
1973
The Bahamas became independent from Great Britain.
1985
The Coca-Cola Company announced that it was bringing back the original Coke and calling it Coca-Cola Classic.
1989
Mel Blanc, the “man of a thousand voices,” including such cartoon characters as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, died in Los Angeles.
1991
Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as Russia’s first elected president.
1995
Myanmar activist Aung San Suu Kyi was released after six years of house arrest.
2003
Spain opened its first mosque (in Granada) since the Moors were expelled in 1492.
Birthdays
Arthur Ashe
1943–1993, American tennis player, born in Richmond, Virginia.
John Calvin
theologian (1509)
Camille Pissarro
impressionist painter (1830)
Marcel Proust
novelist (1871)
Mary McLeod Bethune
educator (1875)
Saul Bellow
novelist (1915)
David Brinkley
broadcaster (1920)
Alice Munro
writer (1931)