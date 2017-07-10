This Day In History — Looney Tunes Loss

July 10

1890

Wyoming became the 44th state in the United States.

1940

The Battle of Britain began.

1951

Armistice talks to end the Korean War began at Kaesong.

1973

The Bahamas became independent from Great Britain.

1985

The Coca-Cola Company announced that it was bringing back the original Coke and calling it Coca-Cola Classic.

1989

Mel Blanc, the “man of a thousand voices,” including such cartoon characters as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, died in Los Angeles.

1991

Boris Yeltsin was sworn in as Russia’s first elected president.

1995

Myanmar activist Aung San Suu Kyi was released after six years of house arrest.

2003

Spain opened its first mosque (in Granada) since the Moors were expelled in 1492.

Birthdays

Arthur Ashe

1943–1993, American tennis player, born in Richmond, Virginia.

John Calvin

theologian (1509)

Camille Pissarro

impressionist painter (1830)

Marcel Proust

novelist (1871)

Mary McLeod Bethune

educator (1875)

Saul Bellow

novelist (1915)

David Brinkley

broadcaster (1920)

Alice Munro

writer (1931)