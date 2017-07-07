This Day In History — The King Comes On The Air

July 07

1456

Twenty-five years after her execution, Pope Calixtus III annulled the heresy charges brought against Joan of Arc.

1797

William Blount of Tennessee became the first U.S. senator to be impeached.

1846

Commodore John D. Sloat occupied Monterey and declared California annexed to the United States.

1898

The United States annexed Hawaii.

1946

Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, who directed the establishment of hospitals, orphanages, nurseries, and schools in the U.S. and Latin America, became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized.

1954

An Elvis Presley recording was played on the radio for the first time.

1981

President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor for the Supreme Court.

2005

52 people were killed and hundreds injured in London when terrorists bombed subways and a bus.

Birthdays

Satchel Paige

(Leroy Paige), 1906–82, American baseball player, born in Mobile, Alabama.

Joseph Jacquard

inventor (1752)

Gustav Mahler

composer, conductor (1860)

Marc Chagall

painter (1887)

Robert A. Heinlein

science-fiction writer (1907)

Pierre Cardin

fashion designer (1922)

Ringo Starr

musician (1940)

Michelle Kwan

figure skater (1980)