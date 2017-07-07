This Day In History — The King Comes On The Air
July 07
1456
Twenty-five years after her execution, Pope Calixtus III annulled the heresy charges brought against Joan of Arc.
1797
William Blount of Tennessee became the first U.S. senator to be impeached.
1846
Commodore John D. Sloat occupied Monterey and declared California annexed to the United States.
1898
The United States annexed Hawaii.
1946
Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, who directed the establishment of hospitals, orphanages, nurseries, and schools in the U.S. and Latin America, became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized.
1954
An Elvis Presley recording was played on the radio for the first time.
1981
President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor for the Supreme Court.
2005
52 people were killed and hundreds injured in London when terrorists bombed subways and a bus.
Birthdays
Satchel Paige
(Leroy Paige), 1906–82, American baseball player, born in Mobile, Alabama.
Joseph Jacquard
inventor (1752)
Gustav Mahler
composer, conductor (1860)
Marc Chagall
painter (1887)
Robert A. Heinlein
science-fiction writer (1907)
Pierre Cardin
fashion designer (1922)
Ringo Starr
musician (1940)
Michelle Kwan
figure skater (1980)