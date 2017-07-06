This Day In History — Martian Contact
July 06
1535
Sir Thomas More was beheaded after refusing to join Henry VIII’s Church of England.
1885
Louis Pasteur successfully treated a patient with a rabies vaccine.
1942
Anne Frank and her family sought refuge from the Nazis in Amsterdam.
1944
A fire caused by inept fire-eaters in the main tent of the Ringling Brothers Circus in Hartford, Conn., killed over 160 people.
1957
Althea Gibson won the Wimbledon women’s singles tennis title. She was the first black person to win the event.
1997
The Mars rover Sojourner rolled onto the Martian surface.
1998
Roy Rogers, the King of the Cowboys, died.
Birthdays
John Paul Jones
1747–92, American naval hero, born near Kirkcudbright, Scotland.
His name was originally simply John Paul.
Frida Kahlo
painter (1907)
Sylvester Stallone
actor (1946)
Valerie Brisco-Hooks
track & field (1960)