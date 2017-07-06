This Day In History — Martian Contact

July 06

1535

Sir Thomas More was beheaded after refusing to join Henry VIII’s Church of England.

1885

Louis Pasteur successfully treated a patient with a rabies vaccine.

1942

Anne Frank and her family sought refuge from the Nazis in Amsterdam.

1944

A fire caused by inept fire-eaters in the main tent of the Ringling Brothers Circus in Hartford, Conn., killed over 160 people.

1957

Althea Gibson won the Wimbledon women’s singles tennis title. She was the first black person to win the event.

1997

The Mars rover Sojourner rolled onto the Martian surface.

1998

Roy Rogers, the King of the Cowboys, died.

Birthdays

John Paul Jones

1747–92, American naval hero, born near Kirkcudbright, Scotland.

His name was originally simply John Paul.

Frida Kahlo

painter (1907)

Sylvester Stallone

actor (1946)

Valerie Brisco-Hooks

track & field (1960)