American Democracy Project “Times Talks” Scheduled

Fort Hays State University’s American Democracy Project will be holding a series of “Times Talks” throughout the year. Sponsored by the Center for Civic Leadership, the American Democracy Project is seeking presenters for their New York Times based discussions.

These short, informational based presentations are to be based on or relevant to specific New York Times articles that have been published in the past three years. Additionally, topics can range from promoting civic engagement, promoting political engagement, or providing information on a specific social or political issue.

The American Democracy Project already has a number of speakers scheduled.

· Tamara Lynn: Experiential Learning (Sept. 6)

· Lawrence Gould & Joseph Romance: President Trump & The Media (Sep. 20th)

· Brett Bruner: First Generation College Students (Oct. 25th)

· Paul Lucas: Drug Court usage in combating drug addiction (Nov. 8th)

Additional ideas for presentations are encouraged and should be directed to Connor Mountford with the Center for Civic Leadership, who can be reached via email at cmmountford.se@fhsu.edu.