This Day In History — Idaho Becomes No. 43

July 03

1608

Samuel de Champlain founded the city of Quebec.

1775

Commander in chief George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.

1863

The Battle of Gettysburg ended.

1890

Idaho became the 43rd state in the United States.

1930

The U.S. Veterans Administration was created by Congress.

1962

Algeria became independent after 132 years of French rule.

Birthdays

Tom Cruise

actor (1962)

John Singleton Copley

painter (1738)

M. F. K. Fisher

writer (1908)

Tom Stoppard

playwright (1937)