This Day In History — Idaho Becomes No. 43
July 03
1608
Samuel de Champlain founded the city of Quebec.
1775
Commander in chief George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.
1863
The Battle of Gettysburg ended.
1890
Idaho became the 43rd state in the United States.
1930
The U.S. Veterans Administration was created by Congress.
1962
Algeria became independent after 132 years of French rule.
Birthdays
Tom Cruise
actor (1962)
John Singleton Copley
painter (1738)
M. F. K. Fisher
writer (1908)
Tom Stoppard
playwright (1937)