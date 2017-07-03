This Day In History — Idaho Becomes No. 43

July 3, 20170 Comment, , , ,

July 03

1608
Samuel de Champlain founded the city of Quebec.

1775
Commander in chief George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.

1863
The Battle of Gettysburg ended.

1890
Idaho became the 43rd state in the United States.

1930
The U.S. Veterans Administration was created by Congress.

1962
Algeria became independent after 132 years of French rule.

Birthdays

Tom Cruise

actor (1962)

John Singleton Copley

painter (1738)

M. F. K. Fisher

writer (1908)

Tom Stoppard

playwright (1937)

By: tmnstaff

Sound Off!

Copyright © TMN. All Rights Reserved.
Back To Top