This Day In History — Circumnavigation feats and failures

July 02

1566

French astrologer, physician, and prophet Nostradamus died.

1881

President James Garfield was shot by Charles Guiteau; he died on Sept. 19.

1890

Congress passed the Sherman Antitrust Act.

1937

Amelia Earhart and her co-pilot Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world.

1964

President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law.

1976

In Gregg v. Georgia, the Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.

1997

Actor James Stewart died in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2002

Steve Fossett became the first to circumnavigate the globe solo in a balloon.

Birthdays

Thurgood Marshall

1908–93, U.S. lawyer and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (1967–91), born in Baltimore.

Thomas Cranmer

archbishop of Canterbury (1489)

Hermann Hesse

novelist and poet (1877)

Tyrone Guthrie

stage director, playwright (1900)

Hans Bethe

physicist (1906)

Medgar Evers

civil rights leader (1925)

Richard Petty

auto racing driver (1937)

Vicente Fox

president of Mexico (1942)

Ron Silver

actor (1946)

Jose Canseco

baseball player (1964)