FHSU To Offer Summer Art Workshop

Individuals interested in taking a summer art workshop will have the opportunity to do so by taking ART 475 — Intro to Fibers. There are no pre-requisites required for the course.

The class will cover a variety of techniques related to fibers and their uses including:

  • Shibori Drying
  • Embroidery
  • Silk Painting
  • Fiber Reactive Dye on cotton
  • Repeat block printing
  • Tapestry weaving

The Intro to Fibers class will be offered Monday to Friday, July 10 — 21. Class time is 12:30 p.m. to 5;30 p.m.

For more information regarding the class, contact Professor Amy Schmierbach at ajschmierbach@fhsu.edu.

 

