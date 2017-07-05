FHSU To Offer Summer Art Workshop
Individuals interested in taking a summer art workshop will have the opportunity to do so by taking ART 475 — Intro to Fibers. There are no pre-requisites required for the course.
The class will cover a variety of techniques related to fibers and their uses including:
- Shibori Drying
- Embroidery
- Silk Painting
- Fiber Reactive Dye on cotton
- Repeat block printing
- Tapestry weaving
The Intro to Fibers class will be offered Monday to Friday, July 10 — 21. Class time is 12:30 p.m. to 5;30 p.m.
For more information regarding the class, contact Professor Amy Schmierbach at ajschmierbach@fhsu.edu.