FHSU Science and Mathematics Education Institute to host Invention Day

Creativity, imagination and the desire to be the next Thomas Edison will be on display Thursday, July 6 at Fort Hays State University. The Science and Mathematics Education Institute is sponsoring an invention day for individuals to showcase their intuitive and inventive side.

Participants will be provided with a small box of miscellaneous items and tools to work with. Those in attendance are also encouraged to bring a small gizmo or gadget from home, that along with the provided materials can be repurposed into a brand new invention.

The event is free and open to the public. Children under ten years old require parental accompaniment; however, inventors of all ages are welcome.

Invention Day runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be held at FHSU’s Forsyth Library in the Markerspace Room 060.