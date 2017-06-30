This Day In History — Hitler Comes To Power tmnstaff June 30, 2017 today June 30 1859 French acrobat Charles Blondin, AKA Jean Francois Gravelet, walked across Niagara Falls on a tightrope. 1908 A powerful natural explosion from an unknown cause rocked the Tunguska Basin, in eastern Siberia, flattening hundreds of square miles of forest and resulting in tremors that could be felt hundreds of miles away. 1921 President Warren G. Harding appointed former President William H. Taft chief justice of the United States. 1934 Adolf Hitler secured his position in the Nazi party by a “blood purge,” ridding the party of other leaders such as Ernst Roehm and Kurt von Schleicher. 1936 Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind was published. 1971 The 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18, was ratified by the states. 1998 The remains of a Vietnam War serviceman buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers were identified as those of Air Force pilot Michael J. Blassie. Birthdays Lena Horne 1917–, Jazz and pop singer, dancer, and actress. Walter Ulbricht Communist leader (1893) Czeslaw Milosz poet, essayist, and novelist (1911) Paul Berg biologist (1926) Mike Tyson boxer (1966) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply