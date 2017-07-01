FHSU New Conceal and Carry Policy in Effect Today



TMN reporter Kraig Pierce interviews Police Chief Ed Howell about Active Shooter training.

With the new conceal and carry policy coming into effect today, we at TMN just wanted to give students a quick reminder of what the policy entails and a few safety tips from campus Police Chief Ed Howell. Below are some important stipulations of the new policy.

1. An individual in possession of a concealed handgun must be at least 21 years of age.

2. A firearm cannot be carried by an individual under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or both.

3. A firearm cannot be carried by an individual who is both addicted to and an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

4. A firearm cannot be carried by an individual who is or has been mentally ill and subject to involuntary commitment.

5. A firearm cannot be carried by an individual with an alcohol or substance abuse problem subject to involuntary commitment.

6. A firearm cannot be carried by an individual who has been convicted of a felony crime.

7. An automatic firearm cannot be carried.

8. A cartridge which can be fired by a handgun and which has a plastic-coated bullet with a core of less than 60% lead by weight is illegal.

9. Suppressors and silencers cannot be used with a firearm and, firearms cannot be fired in the corporate limits of a city or at a dwelling, or in a structure or vehicle in which people are present, except in self-defense.

Campus police have also posted new signage at buildings around campus reminding students and faculty that only concealed carry is permitted, open carrying is strictly prohibited. We spoke briefly with Campus Police Chief Howell who offered a few safety tips for students such as:

1. Get proper firearm training if you are going to carry.

2. Understand the legality that comes with carrying a firearm.

3. Be responsible with your firearm and know that there is accountability for any actions involving it.

4. Be aware that in a self-defense situation, police respond to acts of force with force. Be safe and remember tip #3!

You can download a .pdf document of the actual policy from the FHSU website here . The campus police will also be providing orientation on the new policies for faculty and staff as well as incoming students.

If you are interested in watching the Town Hall meeting regarding the policies, it can be viewed from the TMN Vimeo here.