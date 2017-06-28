2017 Hays Wild West Festival Set to Begin — “Resurrection” To Headline tmnstaff June 28, 2017 Area News, Around Town, News The annual celebration of summer and entertainment in Hays, Kansas is set to begin tonight at the bricks in downtown Hays. Festivities kick off with a carnival running from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The carnival will run through Saturday. A variety of entertainers will also be gracing the bricks with their musical talents throughout the weekend. Country music star, Chris Jansen, headlines Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. with special guest Runaway June performing at 7:45 p.m. The evening opens with Jared Daniels at 6:15 p.m. Friday evening features Mark Chesnutt at 9:30 p.m. with special guest, The Adam Capps Band, at 8:00 p.m. Haven Alexandra will be Friday’s opener as she takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Festival grounds open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday morning begins with the “Fastest 5k in the West” at 8:00 a.m. which will be followed by the Main Street Parade, “150 Years Out West” at 10:00 a.m. Saturday’s musical guests include headliner and Journey Tribute Band, Ressurection, at 9:30 p.m. with special guest Chris Lambert and Red Line Velocity at 8:00 p.m. The evening will open with Blake Ruder at 6:30 p.m. The Eagle Communications Golden Egg Hunt will take place over the course of the weekend with clues being released at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at www.eagle.net before the winner is announced Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Finally, on Tuesday, July 4, Wild West Fest concludes with the Aquatic Fitness Mixer, a free event from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Hays Aquatic Park can take part in a variety of aquatic fitness classes. The day will end with a fireworks display set to begin at 10:00 p.m. More information and tickets to events can be found at http://www.wildwestfestival.com/. ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply