The annual celebration of summer and entertainment in Hays, Kansas is set to begin tonight at the bricks in downtown Hays. Festivities kick off with a carnival running from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The carnival will run through Saturday.

A variety of entertainers will also be gracing the bricks with their musical talents throughout the weekend. Country music star, Chris Jansen, headlines Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. with special guest Runaway June performing at 7:45 p.m. The evening opens with Jared Daniels at 6:15 p.m.

Friday evening features Mark Chesnutt at 9:30 p.m. with special guest, The Adam Capps Band, at 8:00 p.m. Haven Alexandra will be Friday’s opener as she takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Festival grounds open at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday morning begins with the “Fastest 5k in the West” at 8:00 a.m. which will be followed by the Main Street Parade, “150 Years Out West” at 10:00 a.m. Saturday’s musical guests include headliner and Journey Tribute Band, Ressurection, at 9:30 p.m. with special guest Chris Lambert and Red Line Velocity at 8:00 p.m. The evening will open with Blake Ruder at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagle Communications Golden Egg Hunt will take place over the course of the weekend with clues being released at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at www.eagle.net before the winner is announced Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

Finally, on Tuesday, July 4, Wild West Fest concludes with the Aquatic Fitness Mixer, a free event from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Hays Aquatic Park can take part in a variety of aquatic fitness classes. The day will end with a fireworks display set to begin at 10:00 p.m.

More information and tickets to events can be found at http://www.wildwestfestival.com/.