This Day In History — Shakespeare’s Globe Theater Goes Up In Smoke

June 29

1613

London’s Globe Theatre burned down during a performance of Shakespeare’s Henry VIII.

1767

The British Parliament approved the Townshend Acts.

1972

The Supreme Court ruled in Furman v. Georgia that the death penalty could constitute “cruel and unusual” prompting some states to revise their laws.

1995

The shuttle Atlantis and the Russian space station Mir docked, forming the largest man-made satellite ever to orbit Earth.

2003

Actress Katharine Hepburn died.

Birthdays

Julia Clifford Lathrop

1858–1932, American social worker and administrator, born in Rockford, Illinois, graduated Vassar, 1880.

George Goethals

engineer (1858)

George Ellery Hale

astronomer (1868)

James Van Der Zee

photographer (1886)

Antoine de Saint Exupéry

aviator (1900)

Slim Pickens

cowboy (1919)