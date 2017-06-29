This Day In History — Shakespeare’s Globe Theater Goes Up In Smoke tmnstaff June 29, 2017 today June 29 1613 London’s Globe Theatre burned down during a performance of Shakespeare’s Henry VIII. 1767 The British Parliament approved the Townshend Acts. 1972 The Supreme Court ruled in Furman v. Georgia that the death penalty could constitute “cruel and unusual” prompting some states to revise their laws. 1995 The shuttle Atlantis and the Russian space station Mir docked, forming the largest man-made satellite ever to orbit Earth. 2003 Actress Katharine Hepburn died. Birthdays Julia Clifford Lathrop 1858–1932, American social worker and administrator, born in Rockford, Illinois, graduated Vassar, 1880. George Goethals engineer (1858) George Ellery Hale astronomer (1868) James Van Der Zee photographer (1886) Antoine de Saint Exupéry aviator (1900) Slim Pickens cowboy (1919) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply