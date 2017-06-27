This Day In History — Birth-date of Helen Keller tmnstaff June 27, 2017 today June 27 1844 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founder Joseph Smith was murdered by a mob in Carthage, Ill. 1898 Joshua Slocum became the first person to successfully circumnavigate the earth alone when he landed his sloop Spray in Newport, R.I., a 46,000-mile trip. 1922 The Newbery Medal for children’s literature was first awarded. 1950 President Harry S. Truman ordered the Air Force and Navy into the Korean War. 1954 The world’s first atomic power station opened at Obninsk, near Moscow. 1969 Police and gays clashed at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, fostering the gay rights movement. 1985 The legendary Route 66, running from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif., was decertified, the victim of the Interstate Highway System. 2003 The national do-not-call registry, formed to combat unwanted telemarketing calls and administered by the Federal Trade Commission, enrolled almost three-quarters of a million phone numbers on its first day. Birthdays Helen Keller 1880–1968, American author and lecturer, blind and deaf from the age of two, born in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Charles Stewart Parnell statesman (1846) Frank Rattray Lillie zoologist and educator (1870) Bob Keeshan Captain Kangaroo (1927) H. Ross Perot business executive (1930) Vera Wang fashion designer (1949) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply