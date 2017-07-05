Miniature Cattle – The Cattle of the Future?

Students (all seniors) enrolled in AGRI 610 Beef Cattle Production and Management this past spring semester were asked to choose a topic about beef production and write a short article to share with the public about that topic. The topics could cover anything from a description of their own ranch operations to a specific aspect of beef, such as its nutritional value. These articles are also being shared with each student’s local hometown newspaper.

By Marissa Bland

At the start of the 20th century, cattle were small-framed, cows barely weighed 1,200 pounds, and bulls wouldn’t tip the scale over a ton, according to Sue Weaver in an article at www.hobbyfarms.com. Now, most cattle are large-framed cattle that take up more pasture space, need more corral space and are harder to handle. So, are smaller cattle making their way back into the industry? Some producers are raising miniature cattle.

What are miniature cattle? Weaver reviews the categories of full and mid-size miniatures taken from the International Miniature Cattle Breeders Society and Registry. Their category is based on their height at 3 years of age, which is considered full grown for miniature cattle (non-miniature cattle mature at 5 to 6 years of age). If the cattle are under 42 inches tall, then they are considered a full miniature. If the cattle are between 42 inches and 48 inches tall, then they are considered mid-size miniatures. Standard cattle are generally 51 inches to 59 inches tall.

In the miniature bovine world, there are five breeds that Weaver calls the “big five.” These are Dexters, Lowlines, Herefords, Zebus, and Jerseys. Weaver describes the highlights of each breed:

Dexters are dual-purpose cattle, producing a fine-textured, tender, delicious beef and from 1.5 to 3 gallons of 4-percent-butterfat milk per day.

Lowlines are miniature Angus cattle developed by the Trangie Agricultural Research Centre in Australia. Lowlines are treasured for their meat tenderness and quality, docility, and are a hot commodity as pets.

Miniature Herefords are tiny versions of regular Hereford cattle. They are said to mature 20 percent faster than the standard breed, are very docile and are highly efficient foragers. Veterinarians are familiar with them.

“Zebu” is another name for Bos Indicus, meaning floppy eared cattle. Miniature Zebus resemble Brahman cattle with a few differences. Brahmans have large, floppy ears and a big hump right behind their necks. Zebus have a lot less hump and upright ears, which are different from the floppy ears on Brahman. Descending from South Indian Nadudana cattle, miniature Zebus were imported for zoo display. Now they are one of the tiniest cattle, sometimes standing below 30 inches at the hip.

The last breed in Weaver’s five are miniature Jerseys, which she describes as “gentle, prolific, and a delight for the eyes.” While they don’t produce the most meat, what they do produce will be mouth-watering because of the tenderness and marbling quality, meaning the fat dispersed within the meat.

Owning and raising miniature cattle has many benefits. A big one is that the meat from a fattened steer or heifer will fit into a standard-size freezer. Other benefits include a docile nature; the small size makes them easy to handle and easier on the pasture and fences; less manure; and tender meat. Their docile nature also makes them great for children. They are becoming a hit in the 4-H show ring because of their gentleness and docility.

Breeding miniature cattle can be very profitable in the right market, ranging in price from $1,000-$30,000, depending on breed and popularity. Breeds that are easier to find, like miniature Herefords, sell for $1,200 to $1,900 as calves. Rarer breeds, like the Panda, can sell for up to $30,000 as a calf. A website that posts miniature cattle for sale is www.everythingfarm.com.

The unique nature of miniature cattle also makes them attention-getters. Miniature cattle will get quite a few conversations started!

Around this area, rain is scarce, and pasture space is limited because the stocking rate is so high. With miniature cattle, the stocking rate stays low. A typical stocking rate for a standard cow will be about eight to 15 acres per cow. With miniature cattle, the stocking rate becomes about one acre per cow. This will vary from place to place, but the stocking rate will remain lower.

Miniature cattle are also excellent when it comes to feed efficiency, meaning they convert feed to energy and meat better than most standard cattle. Because of this, smaller farms can maximize the potential of their acreage. Pastures tend to hold up better and stay green longer with miniature cattle because their hooves are smaller, so they don’t tramp down as much forage as standard cattle.

Currently, there are 26 miniature breeds of cattle. Their popularity is growing, but their frame size is not. Miniature cattle can mow a lawn, clean up the pasture, be a pet and even return a profit! What is there to not love about miniature cattle?

Marissa Bland, an Ellsworth High School graduate, graduated this spring with a degree in animal science from Fort Hays State University. She is the daughter of Greg and Frankie Bland, Lucas.