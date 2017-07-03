Selection at the Meat Counter

Students (all seniors) enrolled in AGRI 610 Beef Cattle Production and Management this past spring semester were asked to choose a topic about beef production and write a short article to share with the public about that topic. The topics could cover anything from a description of their own ranch operations to a specific aspect of beef, such as its nutritional value. These articles are also being shared with each student’s local hometown newspaper.

By Lane Mai

It was as early as 8000 BCE that man began domesticating animals, such as the bovine, to provide readily available beef, milk and leather. Since that time, the production of beef and its other by-products have helped to supply the ever-growing population with a healthy and nutrient-rich product that is consumed by people all over the world. In fact, it should be noted that beef is the third most consumed meat in the world, behind pork and poultry.

According to a study by the North American Meat Institute, American men on average eat 6.9 ounces of beef per day and women eat 4.4 ounces. Beef is considered a red meat and is a very good source of protein as it contains all eight of the essential amino acids needed for proper growth and maintenance of our body. In addition, red meat is an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, iron, niacin, and vitamin B6.

One of the most important steps in an enjoyable beef eating experience starts with selecting the perfect cut of meat. But first, it helps to understand more about the many cuts originating from a beef carcass.

According to a study funded by the Beef Check-off, the five most popular beef cuts are chuck pot roast, top loin steak, top round steak, top sirloin steak and the T-bone. Figure 1 shows an example of a 750-pound beef carcass. From this illustration, you can see the primal cuts on the beef carcass. From the original carcass weight, an additional 20 pounds will be lost during the cooling phase. Furthermore, the deboning and trimming processes will take the final amount of packaged meat to around 500 pounds.

A very important step in the production of beef is packaging. The purpose of the package is much more than to just protect and preserve the beef product. It works as a tool to communicate information about the product to the consumer and helps to provide them with convenience and ease of use. The use of different packaging tools has greatly advanced since the beginning of meat packing. The improvements in the preservation and appearance of the packaged meat have contributed to a big increase in consumer acceptability of the products.

The beef industry has various brand-specific programs to offer a variety of options to the consumer such Certified Angus Beef® or Certified Hereford Beef®. Whether it is a steak you ordered at a restaurant or something you viewed on television, these certified beef programs are very popular and reward producers for exceptional quality beef, and they supply the consumer with an unforgettable eating experience.

The first step to an enjoyable beef eating experience starts with selecting the right cut of meat. Several boxes need to be checked in selecting the right cut, such as color, size, fat within the cut, and texture, just to name a few. If you happen to be unfamiliar with the selection process involved in choosing the right cut, rest assured, there are various mediums of technology to help with that. In fact, you can have all the ideas, suggestions, and information in the palm of your hand. That’s right; there are mobile apps available to help in selecting and preparing the perfect beef cuts! “Nose to Tail,” by Socket Software Pty Ltd., is an example of an app that allows you to search and break down all the major primal cuts of an animal. The app also offers a detailed breakdown of facts on over 200 cuts and has a section that offers suggestions for preparing and cooking each cut of meat. Various other apps and websites are also available to aid in the selection process.

All it takes to become a master meat chef is a basic understanding of the history of meat selection, the various certified beef programs, price and value of specific cuts, and how to select the perfect cut. Once you have achieved this, all that is left to be done is prepare, relax, and ENJOY!

Lane Mai, a 2014 Russell High School graduate, graduated this spring with a degree in animal science from Fort Hays State University. He is the son of Monty and Tiffinie Mai, Russell.