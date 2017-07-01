East Bound and Down, Loaded Up With What? Professional Transportation of Cattle (Road Transport)

Students (all seniors) enrolled in AGRI 610 Beef Cattle Production and Management this past spring semester were asked to choose a topic about beef production and write a short article to share with the public about that topic. The topics could cover anything from a description of their own ranch operations to a specific aspect of beef, such as its nutritional value. These articles are also being shared with each student’s local hometown newspaper.

By Lacie Langhofer

What are those big semi-trucks and trailers that are constantly seen driving down the highway, and what could possibly be in those metal, bi-leveled trailers? The most commonly seen cargo in these “big rigs” are livestock, all types of livestock. Cattle, pigs, even poultry are transported to and from places all over the United States and around the world.

Historically, livestock has been transported or moved from place to place for quite some time. Originally, it was done on foot with cowboys and later evolved into transporting via roadways and by rail. Transporting cattle is mainly seen in larger commercial operations due to the larger numbers of animals. Smaller family farms also transport animals, but not to the extent of the larger operations.

The need to transport cattle is usually due to a change in ownership, taking cattle to and from the sale barn. The semi-trucks delivering and picking up the animals are usually either leased out or run by an owner/operator. Drivers have strict guidelines because they are transporting live animals and are responsible for getting them to their destinations.

Adequate ventilation is a must simply due to the fact that harsh fumes from feces and ammonia from urine can hurt the animal’s respiratory system and cause other problems. A non-slip floor is a must because of the risk of falling. The floor needs to be in a grid-like pattern and easily removable. The truck must also have a solid floor and off-loading platforms that are level with the trailer to reduce the risk of injuries. The sides must be smooth and free from sharp edges where animals have the potential to be cut and scraped. The roof of the trailer must have adequate coverage from the weather and the sun.

Drivers must also know how to load and unload. Strategies for loading livestock, according to the “Master Cattle Transporter Guide” published by Beef Quality Assurance and the Beef Checkoff, depend on the total weight of the cattle and the classification of the cattle. A typical 48-foot trailer will hold 50,000 pounds gross weight. Longer, 53-foot trailers hold 55,000 pounds gross weight.

For cattle weighing weigh less than or equal to 700 pounds, the majority of the weight needs to be loaded in the center of the trailer, on both the first and second layer. The next heaviest portion needs to be loaded on the top nose and bottom nose, which is the front of the trailer where it connects to the fifth-wheel. The lightest weight needs to be placed in the back of the trailer on the top layer, medium weight on the bottom.

Drivers are required to maintain a type A Commercial Driver’s License and know the ins and outs of the various state laws on transporting livestock along with the federal 28 Hour Law implemented in 1963. In general, the 28 Hour Law requires that livestock be unloaded for five consecutive hours to be rested, fed and watered if transported more than 28 consecutive hours. A valuable resource is the Master Cattle Transporter guide. Transportation quality assurance certification is offered at www.animalcaretraining.org by the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.

Lacie Langhofer, a 2013 Russell High School graduate, graduated this spring with a degree in animal science from Fort Hays State University. She is the daughter of Doug and Gina Langhofer, Russell.