This Day In History — The Beginning of the End for Nixon tmnstaff June 23, 2017 today June 23 1868 Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called a ”Type-Writer.” 1947 The Senate overrode President Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act. 1969 Warren Burger was sworn in as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. 1972 Richard Nixon and H. R. Haldeman discussed ways to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. A revelation of this conversation spurred on Nixon’s 1974 resignation. 1992 Mobster John Gotti was sentenced to life in prison. 1995 Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first polio vaccine, died. 2003 The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan’s School of Law affirmative action policy. Birthdays Jean Anouilh 1910–87, French dramatist. Edward VIII king of Great Britain and Ireland (1894) Alan Turing computer scientist (1912) Wilma Rudolph Track & Field (1940) James Levine music director (1943) Clarence Thomas associate justice (1948) Frances McDormand actress (1957) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply