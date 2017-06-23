This Day In History — The Beginning of the End for Nixon

June 23

1868

Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called a ”Type-Writer.”

1947

The Senate overrode President Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act.

1969

Warren Burger was sworn in as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

1972

Richard Nixon and H. R. Haldeman discussed ways to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. A revelation of this conversation spurred on Nixon’s 1974 resignation.

1992

Mobster John Gotti was sentenced to life in prison.

1995

Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first polio vaccine, died.

2003

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan’s School of Law affirmative action policy.

Birthdays

Jean Anouilh

1910–87, French dramatist.

Edward VIII

king of Great Britain and Ireland (1894)

Alan Turing

computer scientist (1912)

Wilma Rudolph

Track & Field (1940)

James Levine

music director (1943)

Clarence Thomas

associate justice (1948)

Frances McDormand

actress (1957)