FHSU University Farm — Fort Hays University’s Swine Department is selling frozen pork by the package on campus. Sale sizes range from a few pounds to enough to fill a freezer. Sales will support the University Farm.

Ground sausage, as well as links and patties, will be available for sale at $3 per pound in three flavors: Maple, All-American (medium spice), and Southern (most Spice). Maple ground sausage is available in one pound tubes, while All-American and Southern ground sausage are available in one and a half pound packs. Both sausage links and patties are for sale in one pound packages in all three flavors (Maple, All American, and Southern).

For more information or to set up sausage orders, contact Curtis Satran at cjsatran@fhsu.edu or stop by the meats lab at the FHSU Warehouse on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., or Friday between 11:00 a.m. and noon. Checks or exact cash are appreciated.