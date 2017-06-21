This Day In History — Constitution Ratified

This Day In History — Constitution Ratified

June 21

1527

Italian statesman, diplomat, and author of “The Prince,” Niccolo Machiavelli died.

1788

The U.S. Constitution went into effect when New Hampshire became the 9th state to ratify it.

1834

Cyrus McCormick’s mechanical reaper was patented.

1964

Three civil rights workers—James E. Chaney, 21; Andrew Goodman, 21; and Michael Schwerner, 24—disappeared in Philadelphia, Miss. In 2005, 41 years after the disappearance, Edgar Killen was convicted of their murders.

1982

John Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted murder of President Ronald Reagan.

1989

The U.S. Supreme Court decided that burning the U.S. flag was protected under the First Amendment.

1997

The WNBA made its debut.

2004

Michael Melvill pilots the first privately-developed spacecraft, SpaceShipOne, into space.

Birthdays

Jean-Paul Sartre

Pronunciation: [zhäN-pôl sär´tru] 1905–80, French existential philosopher, playwright, and novelist.

Reinhold Niebuhr

religious and social thinker (1892)

Al Hirschfeld

cartoonist (1903)

Mary McCarthy

novelist (1912)

Benazir Bhutto

prime minister (1953)

Prince William

prince (1982)