This Day In History — Constitution Ratified tmnstaff June 21, 2017 today June 21 1527 Italian statesman, diplomat, and author of "The Prince," Niccolo Machiavelli died. 1788 The U.S. Constitution went into effect when New Hampshire became the 9th state to ratify it. 1834 Cyrus McCormick's mechanical reaper was patented. 1964 Three civil rights workers—James E. Chaney, 21; Andrew Goodman, 21; and Michael Schwerner, 24—disappeared in Philadelphia, Miss. In 2005, 41 years after the disappearance, Edgar Killen was convicted of their murders. 1982 John Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted murder of President Ronald Reagan. 1989 The U.S. Supreme Court decided that burning the U.S. flag was protected under the First Amendment. 1997 The WNBA made its debut. 2004 Michael Melvill pilots the first privately-developed spacecraft, SpaceShipOne, into space. Birthdays Jean-Paul Sartre Pronunciation: [zhäN-pôl sär´tru] 1905–80, French existential philosopher, playwright, and novelist. Reinhold Niebuhr religious and social thinker (1892) Al Hirschfeld cartoonist (1903) Mary McCarthy novelist (1912) Benazir Bhutto prime minister (1953) Prince William prince (1982)